Crime 29.6.2020 05:00 am

Fugitive caught after allegedly stabbing police captain

Alex Matlala
Fugitive caught after allegedly stabbing police captain

Image: iStock.

The suspect had been a fugitive since the stabbing on Friday, 26 June.

A Limpopo man accused of seriously injuring a police station commander in a stabbing has been nabbed.

Police said the suspect, 51 was arrested yesterday hiding in a house in the Groblersdal area. The suspect has been a fugitive since the stabbing on Friday.

Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the South African Police Service (Saps) conducted a massive operation in the Elandskraal policing area on Sunday night and succeeded in arresting the suspect.

“The captain, who is the station commander at Elandskraal, together with a police reservist constable were attending to a complaint of domestic violence when the suspect suddenly stabbed the captain and fled from the scene.

“The relentless members seeking justice for one of their own, who is about to retire from the police service on pension next week Tuesday, and also decisively dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence, did not rest until the suspect was located.

“The man was hiding in a house at the said village,” said Mojapelo.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers commended the members for arresting the suspect within hours of the attack.

He also thanked community members for providing information that led to this arrest. The suspect is expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court today.

He will face charges of attempted murder and contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspect arrested for stabbing police station commander in Limpopo 28.6.2020
Domestic Violence Act is progressive, but cops don’t know how to apply it – expert 20.6.2020
Police make major drug bust on Limpopo farm 17.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Entertainment Hey, You! Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

Covid-19 Worldwide virus infections now top 10 million

Business Insight Zimbabwe: On the edge again?

Infection Updates Saturday’s Covid-19 cases surge to record 7,210

Covid-19 775 schools hit by Covid-19 across SA


today in print

Read Today's edition