Police probe after 12-year-old stabbed to death in George

An 11-year-old boy is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Police are investigating the alleged murder of the 12-year-old in Borcherds, George. He died on Wednesday at around 18:20, after an argument with the 11-year-old, said police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a boy had an altercation. The victim sustained a stab wound to the neck and was later declared dead by paramedics at [the] scene,” Spies said.

A postmortem examination will be conducted later to determine the cause of death, Spies added.

The 11-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday evening after one of his parents took him to the police station.

“He was later released into the care of his parents and he will appear in court on Tuesday, 30 June,” Spies said.

The investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape police are investigating a murder and attempted murder after arguments in two separate incidents ended in stabbings.

In Victoria West, a 38-year-old man was murdered, allegedly after he and his girlfriend had an argument on Friday night.

“It is alleged that … at about 19:45, the victim was embroiled in an argument with his girlfriend who then took a sharp object and stabbed him [in] the chest. The victim was declared dead on the scene,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested and is expected to appear before court soon for murder.

In another incident in Roodepan, a 19-year-old allegedly stabbed his friend in the neck.

“It is alleged that both [teens], aged 19 years, had an argument which led to one stabbing the other. The victim is currently in hospital and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder,” said Mooi.

Police investigations are continuing in both cases.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.