Three arrested after pregnant woman dies in Cape Town shooting

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein on Sunday.

She was shot in Kliphok Street.

“Anti-Gang Unit Detectives took over the investigation and on Friday, held a tracing operation comprising of AGU Detectives and AGU Visible Policing members. Three male suspects between the ages of 32 and 38 were traced and arrested,” said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

Emergency Medical Services communications officer Deanna Bessick said the team responded to the shooting in Kraaifontein at about 06.40am on Sunday.

“Four people were shot, including a pregnant female, 30-years-old,” she said.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately, the female patient and her baby were dead on arrival. We would like to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased.”

IOL reported that Shaida Nathan was nine months pregnant when she died in a volley of shots aimed at a shack she was in.

The three suspects will appear in Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

