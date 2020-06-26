Crime 26.6.2020 01:20 pm

Man arrested after woman raped and robbed along N8 in Kimberley

A man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman in a clump of bushes along the N8 in Kimberley on Thursday, and robbed her of her cellphone.

According to police, the woman was standing at the hiking spot along the N8, at Greenpoint near the airport at about 12:00.

The suspect allegedly threatened to shoot her and forced her to nearby bushes where she was robbed of her cellphone and raped.

The woman screamed when she saw people passing by on horseback.

They tried to chase the suspect, but he managed to get away.

“Police followed up on information and the suspect was arrested at Greenpoint at about 20:30,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said.

The woman’s cellphone was recovered.

It was not yet clear when he would make his first appearance in court, but would do so in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon, said Ramatseba.

