Reports of yet another violent CIT heist, this time in Benoni

Reports are emerging of another cash-in-transit heist this morning in Gauteng.

It appears thieves struck a cash van on Putfontein Road in Benoni.

The gang members were reportedly travelling in two Mercedes and a BMW.

Similar high profile heists have occurred these past few weeks, one near Krugersdorp and another in Soweto.

In both cases, cash vans were blown open with explosives after being rammed.

It appears explosives were again used to open the cash vehicle.

This is a developing story.

#CITRobbery Puttfontein Road Benoni. Cash van bombed by a gang of men in three vehicles: Two Mercedes Benz cars and a BMW. pic.twitter.com/yNvrA99gcW — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 26, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.