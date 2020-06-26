Crime 26.6.2020 11:29 am

Reports of yet another violent CIT heist, this time in Benoni

Citizen reporter
Credit: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

Gauteng has been hit by a string of aggressive CIT robberies since lockdown was eased.

Reports are emerging of another cash-in-transit heist this morning in Gauteng.

It appears thieves struck a cash van on Putfontein Road in Benoni.

The gang members were reportedly travelling in two Mercedes and a BMW.

Similar high profile heists have occurred these past few weeks, one near Krugersdorp and another in Soweto.

In both cases, cash vans were blown open with explosives after being rammed.

It appears explosives were again used to open the cash vehicle.

This is a developing story.

