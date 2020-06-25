Crime 25.6.2020 10:57 pm

Tshwane metro cops arrested for murder, breaking lockdown regulations

News24 Wire
The three officers were allegedly socialising at a colleague’s house with a friend when a firearm went off, killing the friend.

Three Tshwane metro police officers have been arrested on different charges, which include murder and failure to comply with lockdown regulations.

“[It] is being alleged that all three members, who were off-duty at the time, were at their colleague’s house with a friend who is not a metro police member,” Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

He added a firearm was discharged accidentally, killing the friend.

“At this [stage], it is not clear what happened and [the matter] is being investigated by the police.”

A 34-year-old officer was arrested for murder, while his other colleagues, 35 and 37, were arrested for failure to comply with Covid-19 regulations, Mahamba said.

The officers were detained at the Pretoria North police station, he added.

