Tshwane metro cops arrested for murder, breaking lockdown regulations

Three Tshwane metro police officers have been arrested on different charges, which include murder and failure to comply with lockdown regulations.

“[It] is being alleged that all three members, who were off-duty at the time, were at their colleague’s house with a friend who is not a metro police member,” Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said.

He added a firearm was discharged accidentally, killing the friend.

“At this [stage], it is not clear what happened and [the matter] is being investigated by the police.”

A 34-year-old officer was arrested for murder, while his other colleagues, 35 and 37, were arrested for failure to comply with Covid-19 regulations, Mahamba said.

The officers were detained at the Pretoria North police station, he added.

