Durban man dies after shot four times while on his way to work

A man died after he was shot four times by unknown suspects in Maydon Wharf, Durban, on Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old was believed to be on his way to work when an unknown suspect shot him.

According to eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad, the incident took place at around 06.30am in Victoria Embankment near Maydon Road. Sewpersad said the man had to be airlifted to hospital.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

The police have not responded to queries at the time of publishing and their comment will be added once received.

