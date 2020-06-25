Six men wanted after brazen robbery of courier vehicle in Queenswood

The robbery happened around 10.32am on Stead Avenue, said Villieria police spokesperson Captain Coba Brits, RekordMoot reports.

“Six men, all armed with handguns, hijacked a Ford Ranger courier vehicle. They drove to Caley and Shilling streets where they offloaded the stock into a white Nissan NV350.

“There were cellphones inside the 13 boxes,” she said.

Brits said the driver and crew were found locked in the back of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the suspects are still on the run.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.