Crime 25.6.2020 10:28 am

Six men wanted after brazen robbery of courier vehicle in Queenswood

Eliot Mahlase
Six men wanted after brazen robbery of courier vehicle in Queenswood

Six men hijack a courier van. Photo: KPS

Police are looking for six men who robbed a courier vehicle in Queenswood on Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened around 10.32am on Stead Avenue, said Villieria police spokesperson Captain Coba Brits, RekordMoot reports.

“Six men, all armed with handguns, hijacked a Ford Ranger courier vehicle. They drove to Caley and Shilling streets where they offloaded the stock into a white Nissan NV350.

“There were cellphones inside the 13 boxes,” she said.

Brits said the driver and crew were found locked in the back of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the suspects are still on the run.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two security officers shot in Pretoria armed robbery and hijacking 10.6.2020
Deputy minister Nzuza hijacked in Midrand 29.5.2020
Hijackers injured after chase, shootout with police in KZN 1.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Not much scientific merit in banning smoking, says top scientist

Education SA failed its pupils during pandemic – UN report

Government ‘Failing’ municipalities to get hefty slice of virus money pie

Covid-19 Lockdown’s limitation of rights mustn’t become new norm, warn academics

Courts SANDF soldiers who went AWOL in Cuba get fired… again


today in print

Read Today's edition