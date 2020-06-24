Crime 24.6.2020 10:31 pm

Eastern Cape man jailed for life for raping estranged wife

News24 Wire
Eastern Cape man jailed for life for raping estranged wife

Image: iStock

Zukile July was sentenced on Wednesday by the Port Elizabeth High Court, said regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for raping and sodomising his estranged wife in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, the National Prosecuting Authority has said.

Zukile July was sentenced on Wednesday by the Port Elizabeth High Court, said regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

July was handed a life sentence for three counts of rape and three years for assault with grievous bodily harm. The sentences will run concurrently.

Ngcakani said July and his then-30-year-old victim had attended a family gathering at a relative’s house on 30 March 2018.

“After midnight, the victim went to sleep in one of the rooms. July called her and asked to join her.

“She agreed, and soon after he arrived in the room, grabbed, strangled, raped and sodomised her. During the assault, he bit her on various parts of her body to the point of biting off a portion of her left ear.

“After raping her, he fell asleep. She then managed to escape and ran to her cousin’s home where she was rushed to hospital.”

July was arrested in April 2018.

The acting Director for Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Livingstone Sakata, welcomed the hefty sentence.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Our dad was shot right in front of us – family of Umlazi councillor speaks out 24.6.2020
KZN to ‘present clear plan’ on rampant taxi and political killings 24.6.2020
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death found dead in police cell 24.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News On the fiery pursuit of Guinness glory

Covid-19 People are lockdown-weary and getting reckless, professor says

Education Education dept gazettes new directions for 2020 matric exams

Society Satanic Church founder was a sangoma before finding his ‘inner Satanic nature’

Breaking News SA unemployment rate jumps to record highs (before virus hit)


today in print

Read Today's edition