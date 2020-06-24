Crime 24.6.2020 06:51 pm

Man accused of beating girlfriend to death found dead in police cell

News24 Wire
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death found dead in police cell

Photo: iStock

The woman was killed on the same day that Amahle Quku, 17, was found murdered and naked in Brown’s Farm, Philippi.

A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death over the weekend has been found dead in a police cell in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The man, 39, was charged with the murder of the 36-year-old woman, who was beaten to death allegedly after an argument, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed.

News24 understands the woman was assaulted with a stick and later died in hospital.

According to Potelwa, the man was arrested on Monday night, and was found dead in the holding cells on Tuesday afternoon.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed they were investigating the incident.

“According to the preliminary observation, the death is as a result of ligature, which was found around the neck of the deceased.”

The woman was killed on the same day that Amahle Quku, 17, was found murdered and naked in Brown’s Farm, Philippi.

Leonard Mzingeli appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where prosecutor Jarrod Seethal told magistrate Goolam Bawa that the accused had confessed to the murder of Quku.

He may face further charges.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN to ‘present clear plan’ on rampant taxi and political killings 24.6.2020
Man beaten to death in alleged mob justice killing, three arrested 24.6.2020
CT cop in trouble after turning away woman wanting to open rape case 24.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News On the fiery pursuit of Guinness glory

Covid-19 People are lockdown-weary and getting reckless, professor says

Education Education dept gazettes new directions for 2020 matric exams

Society Satanic Church founder was a sangoma before finding his ‘inner Satanic nature’

Breaking News SA unemployment rate jumps to record highs (before virus hit)


today in print

Read Today's edition