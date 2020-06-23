Crime 23.6.2020 06:36 pm

Ex-boyfriend arrested after Eastern Cape woman’s body found with multiple stab wounds

News24 Wire
The 38-year-old woman’s body was discovered by her boyfriend who became worried after her phone rang continuously without being answered on Sunday.

A man believed to be the former lover of a woman whose body was found in Mdeni, Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape, has been arrested.

The 38-year-old woman’s body was discovered by her boyfriend who became worried after her phone rang continuously without being answered on Sunday.

She had been strangled and stabbed multiple times.

According to the police, the boyfriend had decided to visit her home and investigate. As he neared her house, he could hear the phone ringing inside when he dialled. He immediately alerted the police after finding her body.

Her hands had been tied.

An off-duty detective from the same area, who heard about the murder, managed to trace, apprehend and interview a male suspect who was also the former boyfriend of the victim, police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement on Tuesday.

The officer, concerned with the responses he received from the suspect, then decided to hand him over to detectives who arrested him on a murder charge.

He appeared in Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga sent her condolences to the family of the victim on behalf of senior police management.

