Two arrested for murder of 72-year-old Durban woman

Two people have been arrested following the murder of a 72-year-old woman, who was found dead with her hands bound by tape and her house ransacked in Overport, Durban.

Premla Moodley was murdered on 3 May at her residence on Sparks Road. According to the police, the two individuals, aged 32 and 36, were arrested by a provincial investigation unit.

It is alleged that one of the suspects worked at the building in which Moodley lived. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said two wrist watches were recovered from the 36-year-old suspect.

They will both appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of murder and robbery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.