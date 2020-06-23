Attorney arrested in court for rape before representing an accused

A lawyer who allegedly raped a woman and then stole her car was arrested at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday just before he was set to represent an accused.

The 47-year-old lawyer allegedly got into a car belonging to a 29-year-old woman whom he had met in Arcadia, Pretoria last Wednesday.

The lawyer drove with the woman to a veld in Mogogelo near Hammanskraal where he allegedly raped her and stole her car, said police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela.

“The car was recovered in Ga-Rankuwa later on the same day,” he said.

But just before representing his accused client on Monday, the lawyer was arrested. He is expected to appear at the same court he was arrested at.

“It is quite ironic that the suspect was captured before he could appear on behalf of another man who has been charged with, among others, hijacking and being in possession of suspected stolen property, drugs and police uniform,” said Tshwane district commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.