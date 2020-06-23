Police discover naked body of 11-year-old girl allegedly strangled to death

The police in KwaZulu-Natal made a gruesome discovery on Monday when they found the naked body of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly strangled to death.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the grisly discovery was made by the Gingindlovu police and Umhlali K9 unit at around 9.20am at the Dokodweni reserve.

“A case of murder was opened at Gingindlovu police station for investigation. She has been missing from 14 June 2020,” Mbele said.

Meanwhile, the police in the province have said that they have arrested two suspects for the murder of an elderly woman aged 72 from Overport, Durban.

Mbele said a 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Inanda, Durban, while a 32-year-old suspect was arrested in Overport.

The 72-year-old, Premla Moodley, was found dead at her residence on Sparks Road in Overport, Mbele said.

“Her hands were bound with tape and her house was ransacked. A case of murder and robbery was opened at Mayville police station. It is alleged that one of the suspects worked at the building in which the deceased lived in,” Mbele said.

She said two wristwatches were recovered from the 36-year-old suspect.

“The suspects will be charged for murder and robbery. They will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

