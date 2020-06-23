Task team to probe taxi-related violence after driver shot dead, teachers injured in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has deployed a police task team to investigate incidents of taxi-related violence in the province, following the fatal shooting of a taxi driver who was ferrying teachers to Masijabule High School on Tuesday morning.

The taxi was shot at in Bruyns Hill, Wartburg by unknown assailants. Three teachers sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention. The driver from the Swayimane Taxi Association sustained gunshot wounds in the upper body and was declared dead on the scene.

“Those responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished. A police task team has now taken over the investigation of this case and I am confident that soon they will make a breakthrough. Many innocent people have been seriously injured and killed, including several taxi operators, as a result of taxi violence. This has caused major disruption to public transport services. We will do all that is possible to achieve stability in the taxi industry and ensure our communities no longer live in fear,” Ntuli said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Wartburg police were investigating charges of murder and attempted murder following the shooting.

Mbele said the shooting allegedly took place at 7am on Tuesday, when three unknown suspects allegedly open fired on the taxi.

“Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds whilst a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. He sustained [a] gunshot wound in the upper body. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Mbele said.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education said its MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, was this morning on his way to the scene of the incident.

The teachers were on their way to Masijabule High School.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

