Crime 23.6.2020 10:02 am

Driver dead, three teachers injured after taxi shot at in KZN

Citizen reporter
Driver dead, three teachers injured after taxi shot at in KZN

Police are at the scene of the shooting in KZN which resulted in one person dead and three teachers from Masijabule High School were injured. Picture: Kzndoe Facebook.

Police say three unknown suspects opened fire at the vehicle on Tuesday morning and that circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

A driver of a taxi transporting teachers to a school in KwaZulu-Natal has been declared dead and three teachers were injured after the vehicle was shot at on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Wartburg police were investigating charges of murder and attempted murder following the shooting.

Mbele said the shooting allegedly took place at 7am on Tuesday, when three unknown suspects allegedly open fired on a taxi transporting school teachers.

She said the shooting took place at Bruyns Hill, Wartburg.

“Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds whilst a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. He sustained [a] gunshot wound in the upper body. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Mbele said.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education said its MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, was this morning on his way to the scene of the incident.

The teachers were on their way to Masijabule High School.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Woman’s body found floating in KZN river identified as Zanele Masikane 23.6.2020
Here’s to hoping Father’s Day is worth celebrating some day 22.6.2020
Mbalula flees Soshanguve as taxi operators ‘arm wrestle’ govt for more funds 22.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance New wave of evictions as government fights back – LFN

World US authorities probe noose found in black NASCAR racer’s garage

Covid-19 Why Bheki Cele could face a legal challenge for confiscating alcohol

Breaking News Edcon rescue plan finally approved

Breaking News Court orders ‘Gupta fixer’ Kuben Moodley to hand over R232m in assets


today in print

Read Today's edition