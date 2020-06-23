Driver dead, three teachers injured after taxi shot at in KZN

A driver of a taxi transporting teachers to a school in KwaZulu-Natal has been declared dead and three teachers were injured after the vehicle was shot at on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Wartburg police were investigating charges of murder and attempted murder following the shooting.

Mbele said the shooting allegedly took place at 7am on Tuesday, when three unknown suspects allegedly open fired on a taxi transporting school teachers.

She said the shooting took place at Bruyns Hill, Wartburg.

“Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds whilst a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. He sustained [a] gunshot wound in the upper body. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Mbele said.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education said its MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, was this morning on his way to the scene of the incident.

The teachers were on their way to Masijabule High School.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

