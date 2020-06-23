Woman’s body found floating in KZN river identified as Zanele Masikane

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have said that family have identified the body of a woman which was found floating in a river as 31-year-old Zanele Masikane.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Zanele was from KwaSwayimane.

On Friday, St Faiths police issued a statement calling on members of the public to assist with locating the relatives of a woman who was found floating in the Umzimkhulu River at Gumatane area.

“On Tuesday, 16 June 2020 at 6am, St Faiths police together with the police officers from the Port Shepstone Search and Rescue Unit attended to a report of an inquest at the Umzimkhulu River. On arrival, they found the body of an unknown woman floating in the river. The victim had no visible injuries. The victim had her right leg amputated and gold teeth on the upper incisors.

“She is light in complexion and has a heart tattoo on her left shoulder as well as seven-star tattoos on her neck. She was braided (Opelepele). She was found wearing a black and brown striped dress. She is believed to be a sangoma because she has beads on the hands and legs,” the police said at the time.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.