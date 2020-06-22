Crime 22.6.2020 09:12 pm

One man killed, two seriously injured in Durban drive-by shooting

Citizen reporter
The aftermath of a drive-by shooting on Duffs Road, Durban, in alleged taxi violence, 22 June 2020. Picture: Twitter / @Abramjee

Police could not confirm whether the shooting was taxi-related.

In an alleged taxi violence-related incident, the driver of a white VW Golf 7 was shot dead while two passengers were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting along Durban’s Duffs Road.

According to police, the shooting happened on Monday afternoon and a manhunt was launched for the shooter or shooters, iol reports.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the VW Golf 7 had come under fire at a traffic intersection.

She said she could not comment on whether the shooting was taxi-related, but anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee retweeted that the men who were targeted were alleged taxi hitmen.

“The driver was shot dead and two occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured. They were seen to and rushed to hospital,” Mbele told iol.

The roadway was closed to traffic while the investigating team was combing the scene.

Mbele said three firearms were recovered in the Golf.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

