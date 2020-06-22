One man killed, two seriously injured in Durban drive-by shooting

In an alleged taxi violence-related incident, the driver of a white VW Golf 7 was shot dead while two passengers were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting along Durban’s Duffs Road.

According to police, the shooting happened on Monday afternoon and a manhunt was launched for the shooter or shooters, iol reports.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the VW Golf 7 had come under fire at a traffic intersection.

She said she could not comment on whether the shooting was taxi-related, but anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee retweeted that the men who were targeted were alleged taxi hitmen.

Suspected taxi hitmen shot dead this afternoon by another group. Reports say three dead: Duffs Road near Kwa Mashu KZN. https://t.co/pAFoElsrVy pic.twitter.com/KvXpgjZYw5— Dr. Issa Enow (@Issaenow) June 22, 2020

“The driver was shot dead and two occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured. They were seen to and rushed to hospital,” Mbele told iol.

The roadway was closed to traffic while the investigating team was combing the scene.

Mbele said three firearms were recovered in the Golf.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

