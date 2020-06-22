Three Transport dept employees in CT arrested for alleged fraud and corruption

Three department of transport employees have been arrested for allegedly illegally importing vehicles which were fraudulently registered and for issuing fraudulent police clearances in the Western Cape.

According to the police, they were arrested on Friday by Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit detectives and provincial Crime Intelligence members.

“The 41-year-old male and 46-year-old female were arrested at their workplace at the Department of Transport at 9 Dorp Street, Cape Town, while the 45-year-old man was arrested at his residence in Lower Crossroads,” police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement on Monday.

The three were detained at Bellville police station on charges of fraud and corruption.

They are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 25 June.

“This arrest is part of an extensive investigation against 13 suspects, including police members and Cape Town vehicle registration officials, who are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on fraud, forgery and corruption charges,” said Van Wyk.

The investigation is still under way, and more arrests are in the offing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.