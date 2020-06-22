Crime 22.6.2020 02:39 pm

Yet another Gauteng cash heist, this time in Kempton Park

Citizen reporter
Yet another Gauteng cash heist, this time in Kempton Park

Credit: Kempton Park Express

Eyewitnesses said they saw the men running off with a money bag.

At least one person was injured when four armed robbers struck at the Birchgate Spar on Kwartel Street just off the P91 just after 10am on Monday morning.

Various ambulances responded to the scene, while a Netcare 911 helicopter landed shortly afterwards.

Netcare 911 said a security guard was shot in the face.

According to an eyewitness who lives across the road, she heard around 10 shots being fired.

When she looked through her window, she saw a white bakkie fleeing the scene. Four men on the back of the bakkie carried heavy rifles, she said. A driver and passenger were in the front seat.

The bakkie sped off in the direction of Thembisa via Birchleigh North.

Gauteng has seen a number of money heists since lockdown.

Two of the most visible were cash-in-transit robberies in Soweto and Roodepoort, where thieves blew up cash vehicles.

The aftermath of both scenes were captured on video

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng police hunt for ‘heavily armed’ gang after Soweto CIT heist 16.6.2020
WATCH: Looting frenzy after CIT truck targeted in Soweto 15.6.2020
Driving a car head-on into an armoured security truck is the most dangerous job in SA 4.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tough times ahead, no quick economic fixes – Ramaphosa

Covid-19 With no flights, Argentine sails across Atlantic to see parents

Rugby How Mandela inspired Pienaar and Springboks to conquer the world

Environment Forming an unnatural bond on my journey with botflies

Crime Conman posing as popular traditional healer steals over R500k


today in print

Read Today's edition