Dead body of woman found with multiple stab wounds identified as Thandeka Maphumulo

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have said that the dead body of a woman, which was found with multiple stab wounds, has been identified as that of 26-year-old Thandeka Maphumulo.

On Monday, the police issued a statement calling on members of the public to assist with seeking out the next of kin of a woman who was found dead on Stockville Road near Giba Gorge, Marianhill, Durban.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Thandeka was from Koffie Farm in KwaNdengezi and that her family had reported her missing at the KwaNdengezi police station.

“On Sunday, 7 June 2020 at 6am, SAPS Mariannhill attended to a complaint of murder on Stockville Road near Mariannhill Toll Plaza. Upon arrival at the scene, police found the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds.

It was established that the deceased was killed in another area and was dumped near Giba Gorge on a foot pathway. The body was found by the member of the community who was coming from work. The deceased is dark in complexion, short hair and had U silver slit on two upper incisors. She was wearing a navy jean, white top with blue flowers and a black belt. Mariannhill Detectives are investigating a case of murder,” said Mbele.

(C0mpiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

