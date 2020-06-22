Crime 22.6.2020 12:58 pm

Three more women violently killed, this time in KZN

News24 Wire
Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) sing and chant during a march against gender-based violence outside the Sunnyside Police station in Pretoria on October 14, 2019. The march led by the men in blue aims to raise awareness on the scourge of violence with a view of mobilising society to play an active role in assisting the police in detecting, preventing and fighting gender-based violence. Picture: AFP / Phill Magakoe

Some 21 women and children have been killed in the past few weeks. One particular case that served as a catalyst for government refocusing on GBV was the brutal murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule, who was stabbed and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort earlier this month. She was eight months pregnant.

Three women have been brutally killed this month in KwaZulu-Natal while the country is reeling from a shocking surge in gender-based violence during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

On Monday, police said they found the body of a woman, aged between 18 and 20, with multiple stab wounds in Stockville Road near Giba Gorge.

“Police are appealing for assistance to locate the relatives of the woman,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

She said police were called to the area last Sunday, 7 June.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds on the body. It was established that the deceased was killed in another area and was dumped near Giba Gorge on a foot pathway.”

Mbele said the body was found by a member of the community coming home from work.

“The deceased is dark in complexion and has short hair. She was wearing navy jeans, a white top with blue flowers and a black belt. Mariannhill detectives are investigating a case of murder.”

The next of kin of the deceased or anyone with a missing relative, should contact Detective Warrant Officer Maluleka on 071 350 0590 or 031 791 3214, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In a separate incident last week, KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said 29-year-old Bongisile Gumede-Mseleku was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in the presence of her three children in Nkwezela area’s ward 8 in Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality.

Gumede-Mseleku’s body was allegedly dismembered by her partner, who committed suicide on Wednesday, Khoza said.

“It is clear that we are a nation in crisis. The murder of this mother is not an isolated incident, but talks to a challenge women face in this country.”

She said in a second incident last week, the body of an unknown woman was found in the Umzimkhulu River in the Cele clan area in the Umzumbe Local Municipality.

“It is alleged that the body was tied to a rock in order for it to sink into the river.”

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the criminal justice system will remain focused on GBV cases. He also said more arrests and prosecutions will follow.

