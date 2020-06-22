Crime 22.6.2020 12:20 pm

Ten busted for R10m ‘stolen’ soap and hand sanitiser

Nkateko Maluleke and Tshegofatso Ramushi
Image: iStock.

The suspects were found in possession of hand sanitiser and boxes of Nina green bar soap.

The arrests were led by the Silverton station’s K9 unit on Wednesday, 17 June, Pretoria Rekordeast reports.

The suspects were found in possession of hand sanitiser and boxes of Nina green bar soap, according to Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

In another incident, two suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms recovered following a house robbery in Krugersdorp on the same day.

“The team acted swiftly following a report of a house robbery at about 11.30am, during which a 53-year-old man and his family were accosted by four suspects inside their home.

“Shots were fired by the suspects. During the robbery, one family member managed to hide and shoot back at the suspects,” Mawela said.

He said the suspects managed to get away with a laptop and a few other items.

“Police were called in and a search immediately ensued for the suspects. The suspects were found hiding in an open veld next to the shopping mall.”

