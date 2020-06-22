 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Conman posing as popular traditional healer steals over R500k

Crime 1 week ago

The biggest single payment in these cases was that of R70,000.

Sipho Mabena
22 Jun 2020
06:07:10 AM
PREMIUM!
Conman posing as popular traditional healer steals over R500k

Gallo images.

Hundreds of people in KwaZulu-Natal have allegedly lost more than R500,000 to a conman posing as well-known local traditional healer and president of SA Traditional Healers Institute, Gogo Bathini Mbatha. The conman’s masterstroke was to take over the traditional healer’s cellphone number listed on his culture, rituals and health YouTube channel, which has 50,000 subscribers and attracts more than 450,000 viewers. The next thing was to pretend to be Mbatha, coerce and sometimes pressure unsuspecting people to make cash deposits at banks and through cash-send features at retail stores. The scam, which started around September last year, has seen scores...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers 1.7.2020
Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike 1.7.2020
Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus 1.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.