Northern Cape cop allegedly kills girlfriend during argument, shoots himself

A Northern Cape police officer is in hospital under police guard after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself during an argument in the early hours of Sunday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, it is alleged that at about 1am, the police sergeant, 37, had an argument with his 28-year-old girlfriend at Lowryville in Colesberg.

“It is alleged the girlfriend was fatally shot and was certified dead by emergency medical services personnel at the scene. It is alleged the suspect turned the gun on himself.

“The suspect survived and has been admitted in hospital under police guard. The motive has not been established as yet and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified in order to conduct their independent investigations,” Ramatseba said.

Northern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has strongly condemned the incident.

Shivuri reminded police officials who might be having relationship challenges to seek assistance from the SAPS Employee, Health and Wellness offices.

The Employee, Health and Wellness offices comprise social workers, psychologists and chaplains, he said.

