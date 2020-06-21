Woman arrested for murdering her boyfriend in Pretoria

Crime 21.6.2020 02:21 pm

Citizen reporter
The victim’s brother became suspicious when he could not reach him on the phone.

Police have arrested a 22-year old woman for the murder of a 36-year-old man in Tshwane.

“After not being able to reach the deceased on his phone, a relative on the night of 18 June 2020 went to check on him at his place of residence,” said SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.

“It is reported that the relative found his brother’s girlfriend, the suspect, at the residence while his relative’s lifeless body was found under the bed, with injuries on the upper body.”

Police were called to the scene and arrested the woman after she could not explain what happened to her boyfriend.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

