Woman arrested for murdering her boyfriend in Pretoria

Police have arrested a 22-year old woman for the murder of a 36-year-old man in Tshwane.

“After not being able to reach the deceased on his phone, a relative on the night of 18 June 2020 went to check on him at his place of residence,” said SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.

“It is reported that the relative found his brother’s girlfriend, the suspect, at the residence while his relative’s lifeless body was found under the bed, with injuries on the upper body.”

Police were called to the scene and arrested the woman after she could not explain what happened to her boyfriend.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.