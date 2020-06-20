Limpopo cops catch two suspects with illicit cigarettes worth R300k

Two suspects have been arrested in Limpopo for the possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than R300,000.

The accused, aged 29 and 35, were arrested on Friday night while transporting the cigarettes in the Alldays policing area outside Makhado.

Officers were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious motor vehicle within the Alldays CBD, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“They pulled it off the road, searched it and recovered 23 boxes of illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of R307,441,” said Ngoepe.

“The two suspects were immediately arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and their motor vehicle was also confiscated.”

The suspects are expected to appear before Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Monday and a police investigation is still underway.

