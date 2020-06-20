Security guard shot dead during robbery at primary school in Mpumalanga

A Mpumalanga primary school security guard was murdered during an armed robbery at the institution on Friday.

Amos Mgwenya was shot dead at the Mthayiza Primary in Kabokweni.

Visitors to the school found Mgwenya’s body inside his vehicle parked in the school lyard.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said three women arrived at the school and called out for Mgwenya to open the gate for them and he did not respond.

“They then grew suspicious as this was a daily routine for him; prompting them to jump over the gate with the intention to investigate. This led them to discover Mgwenya in his car, bleeding from what looked like gunshot wounds.

“Police and medical personnel were summoned to the scene where Mgwenya was unfortunately certified dead,” said Hlathi.

Police further discovered that the suspects broke into the computer room and made off with laptops, projectors, routers, a computer box, earphones and an internet booster.

“The investigation has further highlighted that this incident was an orchestrated robbery and it is clear that the suspects were armed and were targeting certain items at the school.

“A case of murder and robbery was opened and a manhunt launched immediately. No arrests have been made as yet,” Hlathi said.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has called for the arrest of the suspects.

Zuma also appealed to the public to help the police with their investigation.

“We really condemn the senseless killing of the victim who was hired to safeguard the school and its property which has been purchased to aide learners in furthering their education.

“These criminals must be arrested and face the full might of the law. We have already set up a team to ensure that they are located and put behind bars as soon as possible. We will use all resources at our disposal to trace them and also appeal to community members to provide information that will assist in this case,” said Zuma.

