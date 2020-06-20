Police launch manhunt for two men who raped a 2-year old

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for two men who allegedly raped a two-year-old girl in Mashishing, Lydenburg.

On 8 June, the girl was allegedly gang raped by two men. The incident was reported to the police on 10 June, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi. According to IOL, the suspects reportedly rented a room from the child’s parents and fled when the child was taken to a doctor who confirmed she had been raped.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have information about the suspects to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Two other cases of rape are under investigation in the province after an eight-year-old and 13-year-old girl reported separate cases.

The eight-year-old was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Barberton on 13 June.

“According to information received, the suspect works at a local care centre which was also housing the girl. The matter was reported to the primary caregiver at the centre and the victim was taken for medical examination where the rape was confirmed,” Hlathi said.

The man was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old was attacked on Wednesday in Saselani Village near Bushbuckridge, when she woke up to go to the toilet while her grandmother was still asleep. On her way to the toilet, she saw two heavily armed men who ordered her not to scream. They allegedly held her against her will while they stole a TV from another house. They then allegedly took her to a bush nearby and gang raped her.

Police are still searching for the men and anyone with information about their whereabouts can call Detective Sergeant Dolly Marule on 072 969 1985.

On Youth Day on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa used his address to call on young men to become more active in the fight against gender-based violence.He said the government would increase sexual offence courts and do more to support victims.

