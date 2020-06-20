Crime 20.6.2020 01:27 pm

Police make Great Brak River weapons bust

CNS Reporter
Police make Great Brak River weapons bust

Picture Supplied

The police discovered the weapons cache after an intelligence-driven operation led them to the suspect’s house

A 49-year-old man from Great Brak River will appear in the town’s magistrates court soon after police discovered a cache of ammunition of different calibres, 60mm illumination mortars, as well as firearms, including which are semi-automatic assault rifles and a pistol at his house in Bosrug Street this past week.

Police spokesperson, Captain Malcom Pojie says this integrated intelligence driven operation by Mossel Bay Crime Intelligence, accompanied by Great Brak River police, the Mossel Bay Dog Unit and the Southern Cape Explosives Section, led the members to the suspect’s house.

Picture Supplied

Police searched the house after obtaining a search warrant. Members then discovered an R-1 semi-automatic rifle, an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle, an SKS Rifle and a 9mm Taurus pistol. The suspect was arrested on the spot for the illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The investigation continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
3 officers, 19 guards questioned over SANDF weapons theft 27.12.2019
EU calls for Afghanistan ceasefire 20.10.2019
Massive raid under way in Rosettenville 9.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition