Police make Great Brak River weapons bust

A 49-year-old man from Great Brak River will appear in the town’s magistrates court soon after police discovered a cache of ammunition of different calibres, 60mm illumination mortars, as well as firearms, including which are semi-automatic assault rifles and a pistol at his house in Bosrug Street this past week.

Police spokesperson, Captain Malcom Pojie says this integrated intelligence driven operation by Mossel Bay Crime Intelligence, accompanied by Great Brak River police, the Mossel Bay Dog Unit and the Southern Cape Explosives Section, led the members to the suspect’s house.

Police searched the house after obtaining a search warrant. Members then discovered an R-1 semi-automatic rifle, an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle, an SKS Rifle and a 9mm Taurus pistol. The suspect was arrested on the spot for the illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The investigation continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.