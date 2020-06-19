Crime 19.6.2020 12:50 pm

Women under siege: Another body found along Joburg’s Golden Highway

News24 Wire
Gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence has been in the spotlight following the brutal murders of several women in the past few weeks, allegedly in many cases by their romantic partners.

The body of another woman was found – this time by passers-by in a stream in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

It is believed that she was in her 30s.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, it appeared that the woman had been stabbed to death.

“The passers-by called the police when they noticed the body of a woman in a stream, in a residential area next to the Golden Highway. On arrival, police found that she had been stabbed.”

The identity of the victim is unknown, he said.

“We are calling on anyone who might have reported a missing person to come forward to assist us with the investigation.”

In an address on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the recent spate of GBV incidents, saying that no fewer than 21 women and children were murdered over the past few weeks.

