Limpopo cops seize illegal cigarettes worth R2.25m

Police in Limpopo have arrested 22 people and confiscated illegal cigarettes worth over R2 million.

Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the confiscation and arrests came after police intensified their operations across the province.

“Our South African Police Service made sure they worked around the clock in several policing areas since Monday, 8 June until 16 June in an effort to combat crime,” said Mojapelo. “Our operations were largely focusing on the smuggling of and trade in illicit cigarettes.

“I am proud to announce our operations yielded positive results. We were able to arrest twenty-two suspects during the operation and confiscated illicit cigarettes worth more than R2 million.”

He added an assortment of illegal cigarettes – including Remington Gold, Chelsea, Royal Express and Premium – worth R2,250,000 were confiscated and suspects aged between 19 and 60 were arrested.

“The arrested suspects were operating in Lephalale, Musina, Modimolle, Tshilwavhusikhu, Mphephu, Makhado and Tuinplaas policing areas,” said Mojapelo.

“In Mphephu alone, three foreign nationals aged between 36 and 39 were arrested and illicit cigarettes worth about R700,000 confiscated during an operation. The operation was conducted at Dzanani section.

“In Lephalale, two suspects aged 26 and 30 were arrested on 12 June. The arrest was made when a blue Ford Fiesta was spotted along the R518 road between Lephalale and Marken.

“The vehicle was stopped by the police and when it was searched, a full load of illicit cigarettes was found. Two suspects were immediately arrested and the cigarettes confiscated. Their vehicle was also seized.”

He said the operations were conducted by members of crime intelligence units, crime prevention units and dog units, with the assistance from community policing forums.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers has commended the police for their vigilance. He has urged the members to turn the tide against the smuggling and trade in illegal cigarettes in the province. He said some of the arrested suspects have already appeared in court.

