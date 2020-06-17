Police make major drug bust on Limpopo farm

The police in Limpopo on Tuesday night made a major drug bust on a farm outside Marble Hall where drugs worth R10 million as well as drug manufacturing equipment were recovered.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said two suspects were arrested and four illegal firearms and ammunition were also recovered.

“The information that was received from community members under Marble Hall policing precinct was put to fruition when police members attached to the Tekkie squad from Dennilton and members from Marble Hall police station followed it up and discovered the drug laboratory on the said farm.

“The police commenced with the operation soon after receiving the information. The operation was conducted until in the early hours of this morning. Preliminary police investigations revealed that more suspects could have been on the farm and this necessitated a massive manhunt. Due to the vastness of the area and a bushy environment, some of the suspects managed to evade arrest,” Mojapelo said.

He said the items police recovered included two pistols and two shotguns; ammunition and drug manufacturing chemicals.

“Preliminary police investigations point to the fact that the farm was allegedly bought recently by the suspect who paid millions of rand in cash,” Mojapelo said.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has applauded members for acting on the information provided and apprehending the suspects.

“This drug laboratory has the capacity to supply the entire country with illicit drugs and therefore the police actions from Dennilton and Marble Hall made a gigantic leap by arresting the suspects in the act,” Scheepers said.

Mojapelo said the suspects, aged 25 and 37, would appear in Marble Hall Magistrate’s Court soon.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

