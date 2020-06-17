Crime 17.6.2020 08:17 am

Police make arrest in Tshegofatso Pule case

The suspect is expected to be named later today after a court appearance.

Gauteng police say they have arrested a 31-year old man suspected of having killed pregnant 28-year old Tshegofatso Pule.

She was found stabbed and hanging in a tree in the veld in Roodepoort.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court later today.

Pule was laid to rest last week in Soweto.

Police say the suspect was arrested on his way from Mpumalanga, but did not give any more details.

Gauteng provincial commissioner, lieutenant general Elias Mawela applauded detectives for their swift work.

He says more arrests may be possible in the case that has shocked the country. Investigations are still continuing.

General Mawela has appealed to communities for any further information that could help police in their inquiries.

