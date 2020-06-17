Police make arrest in Tshegofatso Pule case

Gauteng police say they have arrested a 31-year old man suspected of having killed pregnant 28-year old Tshegofatso Pule.

She was found stabbed and hanging in a tree in the veld in Roodepoort.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court later today.

Pule was laid to rest last week in Soweto.

Also read: ‘She was filled with laughter and joy’ – Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

Police say the suspect was arrested on his way from Mpumalanga, but did not give any more details.

Gauteng provincial commissioner, lieutenant general Elias Mawela applauded detectives for their swift work.

He says more arrests may be possible in the case that has shocked the country. Investigations are still continuing.

General Mawela has appealed to communities for any further information that could help police in their inquiries.

Also read: Food prices up by as much as 30%, and things are only getting worse

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.