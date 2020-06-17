Alleged killers of mom, 90, and daughter, 60, in court today

Four murder suspects will appear before the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court in Venda today for allegedly breaking into a house on Monday and killing Matamela Ramala, 90, and her daughter, Martha, 60.

The suspects allegedly attacked the women while they were sleeping and in front of family members and neighbours.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said yesterday: “About five armed suspects forced entry into a house at Gogobole village under Tshilwavhusiku policing area by breaking the window at about 9.30pm and allegedly started shooting at the family members.”

One family member escaped the attack unhurt.

Nothing was taken from the house.

“After intensive investigations which barely took less than 24 hours, the police managed to arrest the four suspects on Monday,” said Mojapelo. “The motive behind this incident is currently not known and will be determined by the unfolding investigations.”

The South African Police Service acting provincial commissioner of Limpopo Major-General Jan Scheepers has commended the police for apprehending the suspects so quickly, and instructed that the remaining suspect(s) be hunted down and brought to book.

On Tuesday, Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale visited the bereaved family, accompanied by Makhado mayor Samuel Munyai.

“This despicable doing happened at the time the world celebrates the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday,” Rakgoale said.

