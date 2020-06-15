Couple found dead in a parked vehicle outside Makhado

A 27-year-old woman from Limpopo has been shot and killed by her 30-year-old partner, after which he turned the gun on himself.

Their bodies were found in a parked vehicle along the Bungeni-Shitachi road, outside Makhado in Limpopo, on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said preliminary police investigations revealed that the man, the husband of the deceased woman, shot her before turning the gun on himself. A 9mm pistol was found in the vehicle.

Mojapelo said the motive for this incident could be related to domestic challenges as the deceased were reportedly separated.

The deceased have been identified as Wisani Shelton Mathonsi, 30, and Ntwanano Shisana, 27.

An inquest and a case of murder have been opened.

Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence incidents perpetrated against the vulnerable in the province was disturbing.

On Sunday 7 June, a 42-year-old woman was arrested for the murder of her 43-year-old husband. The incident happened at Kuranta village outside Kgapane under the Tzaneen Cluster.

According to earlier reports, the woman reportedly arrived home and found her husband with another woman. An argument ensued between the two women and according to police, when the husband tried to intervene, he was stabbed with a sharp object. He died shortly afterwards. She has since appeared in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder. The outcome is not yet known.

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman was hacked to death by her partner at Makhuvha Village in Giyani policing area on 26 May. The man committed suicide thereafter and police investigations revealed that the couple had domestic-related issues. The deceased were identified as Teresinah Patsu, 45, and Antony Madzaivi, 42.

The MEC has condemned these incidents and urged couples to seek professional help when faced with domestic challenges.

“I urge all couples to desist from resorting to extreme violence when dealing with with challenges but to rather seek help from the existing professional entities,” she said.

This article first appeared on Review Online and has been republished with permission.

