Crime 15.6.2020 12:59 pm

Drunk suspect conducting stop and searches nabbed for impersonating police officer

Citizen reporter
Drunk suspect conducting stop and searches nabbed for impersonating police officer

Police say the suspect was found wearing a police bulletproof jacket and a police cap and had a fake appointment card as well as a wallet with the SAPS logo.

A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect was arrested by police officers from the Durban Central South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mbele said the suspect was arrested for being in possession of stolen property and impersonating a police official.

“He will be appearing at the Durban Magistrate’s Court [on Monday],” Mbele said.

Mbele said the police were on Sunday alerted about “a highly intoxicated man in police uniform, conducting stop and searches on Victoria Street in the Durban CBD”.

“Police officers immediately responded and approached the man. After questioning him, police discovered that he was not a police officer. He was found wearing a police bulletproof jacket and a police cap. He was searched and a fake appointment card, as well as a wallet with the SAPS logo, were recovered. He was immediately detained at the Durban Central police station.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

