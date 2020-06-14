Male suspect sought for murder of a woman in Tshwane

The police in Gauteng have said that they are searching for a suspect following the murder of a woman in Eersterust, Tshwane.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele said the suspect allegedly killed a 42-year old woman and left her in an outside room in Eersterust on Sunday morning, 14 June 2020, around 6 am.

Makhubele said police are appealing to Clayton Andrews to urgently contact the local police station and assist in the investigation “since he is the one who happened to be the last person to be in contact with the deceased when she was still alive”.

Makhubele said the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

“Police are appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help in the investigation and lead to the arrest of the suspect to please contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

