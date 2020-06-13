Suspect arrested for being in possession of pangolin

A 35-year-old suspect was on Friday, 12 June, arrested at Tom burke in the Lephalale area, Limpopo, after he was allegedly found in possession of a pangolin.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police had received information about a person selling a live pangolin in the Swarwater area.

“Members of the Endangered Species Unit of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were then activated and succeeded in apprehending the suspect and confiscating the pangolin after following up on the information provided.

“The suspect, who is of foreign origin, is expected to appear in Phalala magistrate court on Monday 15 June 2020, facing a charge of possession of an endangered species.”

Mojapelo added one of the two accused who were arrested in Mokopane on 12 February after they were found selling a pangolin in Mokopane CBD, Emmanuel Mlampo aged 28, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Mojapelo said the suspect was sentenced on Thursday.

“This after pleading guilty to the charge against him. The remaining accused, Ronald Nelushi aged 41 had his case transferred to Mahwelereng Regional Court for trial.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

