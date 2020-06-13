Eastern Cape elderly couple murdered, their granddaughter found hanging from a tree

An elderly couple aged 91 and 85 from Mswakazi, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape was allegedly murdered on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Sibongile Soci said the 91-year-old man and 85-year-old woman were staying at their homestead with their 22-year-old granddaughter from their adoptive deceased daughter.

“It is alleged that on 12 June 2020, a neighbour was alarmed when she didn’t see the elderly outside and decided to visit their home. She allegedly entered through an open front door and the man and woman’s bodies were found inside the bedroom with upper body stab wounds.

“The community became suspicious when they couldn’t see the couple’s granddaughter at that time. A search was conducted and her body was later found hanging on a tree with a rope tied to her neck. Bloodstains were visible on her clothes and shoes.

“It was also discovered that the bloody shoeprints found at the house of the deceased couple matched takkies the young woman was found wearing. An inquest and two counts of murder have been registered,” Soci said.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has strongly condemned the senseless murders.

“Nobody deserves to die in such a painful way, especially our elderly vulnerable people. Communities should unite and work together with the police and eradicate any forms of criminality in their communities”, she said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

