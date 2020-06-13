Mpumalanga man arrested for alleged fatal shooting of his mother

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his 59-year-old mother on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the incident allegedly took place at Kabokweni outside Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

“According to the report on that day, the man, his wife and another woman believed to be his friend, had a heated argument. The argument between the three escalated and the man’s mother, who was in another room with her other children heard the commotion and sought to intervene. She then tried to calm the situation however, her son who had a firearm on him, fired a shot which struck his mother. Out of shock, the victim’s daughter quickly went out of the house to find out what was happening and she found her mom lying on the ground. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but sadly, she was certified dead upon arrival.

“The matter was then reported to the police who immediately opened a case of murder,” Hlathi said.

Hlathi said following a thorough investigation into the matter, it came to light that the suspect involved was the victim’s son.

“On Thursday, 11 June 2020, police carried out a search for the suspect and found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition. Police further questioned him about the events on that fateful day but he failed to give clear answers and was immediately arrested,” Hlathi said.

Hlathi said the suspect is expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 June 2020, on charges of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has strongly condemned the murder.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

