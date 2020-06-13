Crime 13.6.2020 06:33 pm

3 men arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a man they dumped in Browns Farm, Cape Town

News24Wire
File image: iStock

According to a police statement, the men, aged 40, 41 and 42, assaulted the man and then loaded him into a Toyota Avanza, drove to Browns Farm, near Nyanga, and dumped him.

Three men accused of assaulting a man and dumping him in Browns Farm, Cape Town, on 3 June, were arrested on Thursday evening.

The victim, who survived the attack, was later sent for medical attention, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

On Thursday, police received a tip-off when the Toyota Avanza was spotted at a car wash, with two occupants inside.

“During the search of the vehicle, police recovered clothing items and a tekkie (shoe) with blood. The two suspects who were in the vehicle at the time were arrested,” Rwexana said.

The third man was also arrested, but on a separate case, after he allegedly shot and injured another man in the leg on 6 June in Khakakhaka Street in Browns Farm.

All three men are facing a charge of attempted murder and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

