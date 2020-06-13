Crime 13.6.2020 06:05 pm

Cele pleased with arrest after a woman’s body was found dumped under a tree in Dobsonville

Citizen reporter
South African Minister of Police, Bheki Cele briefs media about lockdown regulations, 11 June 2020. Picture GCIS

The minister says police are looking for a suspect who has been identified for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule who was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has commended the police for their swift reaction which resulted in the arrest of a suspect following the murder of a young woman in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The body of a young woman was discovered under a tree in an open space in Dobsonville extension 3 on Friday at about 7am.

Police said on Friday that a preliminary investigation revealed that the young woman was killed elsewhere and dumped where the body was found.

Cele said he was pleased that the police had made an arrest and added that the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The minister said it was unfortunate that no arrests have been made for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was laid to rest on Thursday.

However, he said the police are looking for a suspect who has been identified but is yet to be found.

Pule went missing on June 4, her body was found hanging from a tree in a Roodepoort veld on Monday with multiple wounds, she was 8 months pregnant.

The minister urged the police to work around the clock to bring justice to victims of gender-based violence.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

