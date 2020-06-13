Cele pleased with arrest after a woman’s body was found dumped under a tree in Dobsonville

Police Minister Bheki Cele has commended the police for their swift reaction which resulted in the arrest of a suspect following the murder of a young woman in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The body of a young woman was discovered under a tree in an open space in Dobsonville extension 3 on Friday at about 7am.

Police said on Friday that a preliminary investigation revealed that the young woman was killed elsewhere and dumped where the body was found.

Cele said he was pleased that the police had made an arrest and added that the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The minister said it was unfortunate that no arrests have been made for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was laid to rest on Thursday.

However, he said the police are looking for a suspect who has been identified but is yet to be found.

Pule went missing on June 4, her body was found hanging from a tree in a Roodepoort veld on Monday with multiple wounds, she was 8 months pregnant.

The minister urged the police to work around the clock to bring justice to victims of gender-based violence.

Police Minister says he is pleased that an arrest has been made in the murder of a Soweto woman found dumped in a veld. He says police MUST work hard to bring justice to victims of gender based violence. #GBV pic.twitter.com/3E2AEoMGKs — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) June 13, 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.