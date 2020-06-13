Crime 13.6.2020 04:10 pm

Cops arrest two for KZN murder, theft of laptop

News24Wire
Cops arrest two for KZN murder, theft of laptop

In March, Velenkosini Mpungose (54) was found dead in his home in Umsenge Road, in Nseleni township.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman and her uncle have been arrested for murder, after a Nseleni man was killed in his home in March.

Mpungose was found with his hands and legs bound by cable ties, and he had been strangled to death.

His laptop had been stolen.

A case of murder was opened at the Empangeni police station for investigation, says police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Recovered

On Friday, detectives from the King Cetshwayo Task Team led an operation which resulted in the two arrests.

“An extensive investigation led police to Kwambonambi, where a 25-year-old female suspect was arrested, and police proceeded to Macekane, where a 38-year-old suspect was apprehended,” says Mbele.

Police recovered the deceased’s laptop in possession of one of the two they arrested, Mbele adds.

Both the man and the woman are in custody at Empangeni police station.

“They will be charged for murder and will appear at the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on 15 June,” Mbele said.

