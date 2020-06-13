Crime 13.6.2020 03:06 pm

KZN police arrest three suspects caught with property stolen at a school cottage

Citizen reporter
KZN police arrest three suspects caught with property stolen at a school cottage

Picture: iStock.

Police say they recovered two fridges, a home theatre as well as other items that were stolen.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested three suspects who were found in possession of property allegedly stolen from a school cottage.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the arrests were a result of a multi-disciplinary operation comprising of Mahlabathini Task Team, Ulundi K9, Tactical Response Team, Public Order Police and Vryheid Crime Intelligence was carried out yesterday morning.

“The operation was conducted at Dlebe and Okhalweni areas in Mahlabathini searching for the suspects involved in a burglary that occurred at a school cottage in Dlebe Reserve. The team went to the identified homesteads where a search was conducted. The police recovered two fridges, home theatre as well as other items that were stolen. Three suspects aged between 27 and 33 were placed under arrest for possession of stolen property. The suspects appeared yesterday before the Mahlabathini Magistrate’s Court.

“It is alleged the complainant left her cottage situated at a high school in Dlebe Reserve on 18 March 2020 properly locked and windows closed. On 24 May 2020 at 14:00, when she returned, she noticed that her cottage was broken into and the padlock was forced open. The suspects took various items such as fridge, two plate stove, kettle and other items. She reported the matter at Mahlabathini SAPS and a case of burglary was opened.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four to appear in KZN court for being in possession of SANDF uniform 12.6.2020
Suspect in court for being in possession of police uniform 10.6.2020
KZN father in court for attempted murder of five-year-old son 10.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition