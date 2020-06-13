KZN police arrest three suspects caught with property stolen at a school cottage

Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested three suspects who were found in possession of property allegedly stolen from a school cottage.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the arrests were a result of a multi-disciplinary operation comprising of Mahlabathini Task Team, Ulundi K9, Tactical Response Team, Public Order Police and Vryheid Crime Intelligence was carried out yesterday morning.

“The operation was conducted at Dlebe and Okhalweni areas in Mahlabathini searching for the suspects involved in a burglary that occurred at a school cottage in Dlebe Reserve. The team went to the identified homesteads where a search was conducted. The police recovered two fridges, home theatre as well as other items that were stolen. Three suspects aged between 27 and 33 were placed under arrest for possession of stolen property. The suspects appeared yesterday before the Mahlabathini Magistrate’s Court.

“It is alleged the complainant left her cottage situated at a high school in Dlebe Reserve on 18 March 2020 properly locked and windows closed. On 24 May 2020 at 14:00, when she returned, she noticed that her cottage was broken into and the padlock was forced open. The suspects took various items such as fridge, two plate stove, kettle and other items. She reported the matter at Mahlabathini SAPS and a case of burglary was opened.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.