Suspects sought after murder of young woman in Dobsonville

Police in Gauteng are searching for suspects who killed a young woman and dumped her body under a tree in an open space in Dobsonville extension 3 on Friday at about 7am.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was killed somewhere else and dumped in the place where the body was found.

“Community members who were protesting in Dobsonville saw the body of the woman under the tree on their way home and called the police.

“The woman is unknown at the moment and police are calling for anyone who might have reported a missing person or who has not seen his or her female family member to come to Doornkop police station.

“Police are appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or who has information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send the information via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

