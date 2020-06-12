Identities released of three men wanted for murder of two Hawks officials

Police have released the identities of three men alleged to have been involved in the killing of two Pretoria Hawks officials in March, Rekord East Pretoria reports

“The public is warned not to approach the wanted suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

“Any member of the public who might be harbouring the wanted suspects is being warned to immediately desist from such as it is a criminal offence, which could lead to them being charged as accessories of crime.”

The men are Pascal Wiseman Langu, 48; Tebo Phuthegolo, also known as Boitumelo Mashishi; and Jabulani Andrew Sibisi also known as Mkhulu, 53.

They are alleged to have been part of a group of heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers that used explosives to open the vault of a Fidelity armoured vehicle after they shot at it and forced it to stop.

Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobler, 44, and Sergeant Wynand Herbst, 42, were killed in an exchange of gunfire with the robbers in Mahikeng Road, near Itsoseng township.

Three suspects were fatally wounded during the confrontation.

Following the robbery, six suspects were arrested and are in custody on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Their previous court appearance was on 15 May.

Police appealed to anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the sought suspects to contact Lieutenant Colonel Gert Serfontein on 071 481 3394 or Warrant Officer Trevor Shaw on 082 697 5873.

Alternatively, they can contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or provide information via the My SAPS app.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

