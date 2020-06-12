Crime 12.6.2020 01:25 pm

Eldos couple found with mandrax worth R550K arrested

Soweto Urban
Eldos couple found with mandrax worth R550K arrested

File image.

They are facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

An Eldorado Park couple appeared at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for alleged possession of drugs worth approximately R550,000.

Trevon Chetty, 35, and Evelyn Witbooi, 21, were intercepted on Tuesday in Daveland, south of Johannesburg, in a multi-disciplinary operation by the Germiston Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department after information surfaced that the duo was carrying drugs.

Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, police seized sizeable plastic bags containing methaqualone powder and were immediately arrested on the spot.

Chetty and Witbooi have been remanded in custody pending their next appearance on 17 June 2020 for a formal bail application.

They are facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

Investigations are still continuing.

Originally appeared on Soweto Urban

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
21-year-old man gets life in prison for raping ‘demon possessed’ mother 2.7.2020
Limpopo inmates allegedly kill rape-accused three hours after arrest 1.7.2020
WATCH: Shamila Batohi says ‘wheels of justice are turning’ for VBS looters 17.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


today in print

Read Today's edition