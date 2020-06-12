Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

The Hawks have welcomed the conviction of two Limpopo police constables for corruption by the Mokopane Regional Court on Wednesday.

Constable Ratlou Alfred Moroana, 37, was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to eight years’ direct imprisonment.

Constable Mahlatsi Phillip Tselane, 34, was also found guilty.

He is due for sentencing on 30 June.

In a statement, it emerged that on 23 January 2018, two former officials of the Home Affairs department, a civilian impersonating the same organisation and three police members who were stationed at the Groblersbridge port of entry were arrested for corruption.

The officials were assisting criminals to smuggle stolen vehicles through the port of entry to Botswana in exchange for money.

On 1 August 2018, the two Home Affairs officials – Tryphina Tshabalala, 31, and Kgomotso Morena, 37 – were found guilty and sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment. Doris Mashaka, 38, was sentenced to 10 years for impersonation and corruption.

On 17 March, Constable Matome Herman Mafa, 40, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

