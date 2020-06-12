Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Police have launched a manhunt of four suspects in connection with the murder of a taxi boss in Randburg, Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, it is alleged that four men in an Audi A3 stopped next to a Toyota Hilux and started shooting at the bakkie, causing the driver to lose control.

“It is further alleged that three men got out of the Audi and continued shooting at [the man] and [got] back into the car and drove off.”

The man died at the scene.

Makhubele said it was established that the 63-year-old man who was killed was a taxi boss in Randburg.

In a separate incident in Roodepoort, three men approached a delivery truck and robbed the driver of an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone before fleeing on foot.

Members of the community followed the robbers after hearing a loud cry for help.

As community members chased the suspects, one of them took out a firearm and shot at the community members, but missed.

Instead, one of the robbers was shot and died.

The others managed to run away.

Police are investigating a case of murder, Makhubele said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela condemned the incidents.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to report to the police by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.